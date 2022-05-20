LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal and local investigators are conducting an investigation into an "officer involved shooting" Friday morning in west Louisville.
The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon that it was assisting U.S. Marshals in an investigation into the shooting, which stemmed from a "U.S. Marshals Service operation."
The investigation began sometime around 8 a.m. on Sutcliffe Avenue, between 36th and 37th streets, near west Broadway in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Representatives of the U.S. Marshals Office, SWAT and the Louisville Metro Police Department are on the scene, according to WDRB Reporter Dalton Godbey.
Yellow crime scene tape was visible blocking off a very large perimeter around what has become a very emotional scene.
Godbey reported seeing what appeared to be several family members of someone presumably involved in the incident weeping at the scene. Those family members tell WDRB that one of their loved ones was shot and killed at that location.
At this point, authorities have not commented on the nature of the investigation.
