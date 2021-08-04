LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville intercepted three shipments last weekend containing fake jewelry and watches that were worth more than $5.59 million.
The first two packages seized Friday had 580 pieces of David Yurman jewelry that would have cost $365,400 if real, according to a news release.
Inside the second shipment, customs officers found 2,411 watches that officials say would have been worth $4.46 million.
On Saturday, a shipment of 10 fake Rolex watches were found, which would have totaled $756,500, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“These types of seizures happen every night. Our officers are very well trained and vigilant in stopping these illegal shipments from reaching their destinations,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, the agency’s field operations director in its Chicago office.
The shipments from Hong Kong were being sent to Ontario, California, Jonesboro, Georgia and Worcester, Massachusetts.
