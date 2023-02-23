LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to lower water levels at Rough River while repairs to the dam take place over the next several years years.
As part of the plan, the water level at the summer pool will be restricted to 490 feet. That's five feet below the normal level.
The filling of the lake will also be delayed. Crews normally begin filling the lake on March 14, but the plan now is to begin on April 1.
"Our main priority is protecting life safety for those that live downstream of the dam and also reducing flooding downstream of the dam," said Will Ailstock, chief of civil programs for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
During a recent risk assessment study of the dam at Rough River, the corps changed the Dam Safety Action Classification risk rating from a 3 to 2. 1 indicates "very high urgency," 2 being "high urgency," 3 means "moderate urgency," 4 is "low urgency," and 5 being "normal."
The assessment findings and change in DSAC rating is the reason for pool restrictions at the lake.
"We looked at everything from going all the way down to 465, which is even below winter pool, up to doing nothing," Ailstock said. "Where we settled on to allow that adequate risk reduction was that pool restriction of 490."
These changes will make two beaches -- the State Park Beach and North Folk Beach -- inaccessible during the construction.
Only three of the 21 boat ramps on the lake will have limited access to the water due to the the changes.
