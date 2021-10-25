LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A building in the Valley Station neighborhood that used to be an eyesore has been transformed into a pizzeria.
The owners of the new Derby City Pizza location hope the the restaurant's grand opening sparks more investment.
Derby City Pizza restaurants have opened all over Louisville over recent years. The seventh location opened its doors Monday in Valley Station, with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer attending the ribbon cutting.
Fischer thanked the owners for investing in Dixie Highway and Louisville as a whole.
Owner and pizza lover, Larry Davis, says opening in Valley Station is a homecoming of sorts. He moved from New Jersey to Louisville when he was 14 and called Valley Station home for years after that.
Davis says he's excited to give this community a place to gather, and hopes it brings more investment into a well-deserving community.
"I hope it brings them together even stronger," said Davis. "Valley Station has been on the outskirts for a long time and I just feel that this is a kickstart. I really do. I think there's going to be great things. There's great people here. And it's just unstoppable at this point."
The new building features an indoor dining area with garage doors opening to the outside as well as a large covered patio for outdoor dining.
The first Derby City Pizza location opened 10 years ago, and the owners have no plans of slowing down.
