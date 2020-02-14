LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount department store is coming to an East Louisville shopping center.
Burkes Outlet will take the place of Marshalls at Stonybrook South, on Hurstbourne Parkway in Jeffersontown, according to Taylor Thompson, vice-president of PRG Commercial Property Advisors.
Burkes Outlet sells clothing, shoes, housewares and accessories at discount prices.
"It will be their first location in Louisville and we're very excited about having them at Stonybrook South," Thompson said.
