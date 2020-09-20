LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Disney Store inside Oxmoor Center will soon close its doors for good.
The store will close on or before Sept. 28, according to a sign at the entrance to the business. Photos sent to WDRB News on Sunday show customers forming a line stretching outside the store.
There are some deep discounts inside the store, according to signs on its windows.
It's unknown why the Disney Store is closing. WDRB News reached out to Walt Disney World for comment but has not heard back yet. The only other Disney Store in Kentucky is at the Fayette Mall in Lexington.
The Disney Store has been in Oxmoor Center for decades. Its open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
