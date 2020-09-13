LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for whoever broke into the Frisch's on Dixie Highway over the weekend.
Police said someone broke into the restaurant and did some serious damage, which was discovered Saturday morning.
The front door of the restaurant in Pleasure Ridge Park, near Greenwood Road, was smashed and there was considerable damage inside.
WDRB News reached out to the restaurant's general manager, who would not answer any questions about the break-in, and no one from Frisch's corporate office has answered phone calls asking for a statement.
LMPD said they don't have any suspects. It is unclear whether or not anything was taken from the restaurant. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
