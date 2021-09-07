LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pretty soon, being in the Dog Haus will actually be a good thing.
The California-based gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger restaurant has announced plans to open five locations in Louisville area and southern Indiana. Plans call for opening the first Louisville Dog Haus restaurant next year, then a new one every year after that for four years.
According to a news release, the new Dog Haus locations will serve the brand’s full menu, including gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken creations and sides. Haus Dog creations feature signature all beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.
Backers have not yet announced where the new eateries will open.
The restaurants will be owned and operated by the husband and wife team who opened the Chicken Salad Chick in Jeffersonville.
The first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California, in 2010.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.