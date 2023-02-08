LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana residents could soon see lower energy bills.
Duke Energy is asking state regulators to approve a 15.9% decrease for residential customers, FOX59 reported Wednesday.
According to testimony filed on Jan. 31 with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, the residential decrease represents a $26.20 reduction when compared to current bills.
The company is also asking for a 12.9% decrease for commercial customers and an 18.6% decrease for industrial consumers.
The proposal still has to be approved by the state's regulatory commission.
Last year, Duke Energy filed for a 7.2% increase on top of a rate hike that began last July. The utility company said that rate increase was not permanent.
The utility company cited fluctuations in coal, natural gas and wholesale power prices in past applications.
You can read Duke's application in the PDF below:
