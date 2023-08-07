LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews in Kentucky and Indiana were working to restore power to thousands of customers after powerful storms moved through the area Sunday night into Monday morning.
About 13,000 Duke customers in southern Indiana lost power, with scattered outages in New Albany, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Salem and French Lick. Crews were working to restore electricity as soon as 11 a.m. in some counties.
CLICK HERE to view the Duke Energy power outage map.
At least 5,000 LG&E/KU customers in Kentucky lost power.
CLICK HERE to view the LG&E/KU power map.
