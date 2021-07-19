LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials are working to address a teacher shortage in the state.
Education officials say part of the problem is a lack of college graduates entering the field. According to data released earlier this year, one in six students who start an education program in Indiana end up in the classroom.
Officials are looking at new ways to improve that number with a new program run by Ivy Tech and Marian University.
As part of the program, students are able to begin classes in high school and earn an associate, bachelor's or master's degree.
The cost would be no more than $45,000. Ivy Tech's Provost hopes to enroll 100 students this fall and eventually have 500 in the program per year.
"We were able to freeze tuition this year, and we're including books in the cost of tuition for all students this year," Kara Monroe, provost at Ivy Tech Community College, said. "So this is a great time if you want to be a teacher to come back to school."
The Indiana Department of Education is optimistic, saying these efforts, combined with an increase in teacher pay, will turn things around.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.