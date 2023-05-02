LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two educators for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) have been named finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
According to a news release, a national committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, education researchers and teachers recommends up to 108 teachers to receive the PAEMST award. It is given to up to two teachers in either mathematics or science from each state.
In Kentucky, Marcus Blakeney of Fern Creek High School and Benjamin Molberger of Atherton High School were selected as finalists in mathematics.
The state's finalists in science are Matthew Bryant of South Warren High School and Brian Welch of Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
According to a news release, the awards program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
