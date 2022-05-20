LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Rep John Yarmuth announced the winners of his 2022 Congressional Art Competition on Friday.
Yarmuth (KY-3) visited two Louisville high schools to meet with the winners of the competition.
Assumption High School senior Anna Gardone won the National Competition while Atherton High School senior Heidi Anderson won the online Community Choice Competition.
According to a news release, Gardone's painting "Lemon Lime Lemon" was selected by a panel of judges from the local arts community. The artwork will be displayed in a corridor at the U.S. Capitol Building.
"I'm very excited because I've never been there before, so I can't even speak, I'm so excited," Gardone said. "I never would have guessed this. I'm so thrilled for this opportunity to go there and see it. It is a one in a million chance."
Anderson created a colored pencil self-portrait "Vanity Lights," which was the top choice online. It will be shown in the congressman's Louisville office for the remainder of the year.
"Our city has always had such a rich history in the arts and arts education, so it’s no surprise to see the extraordinary talents of our young people and the caliber of work they submit for this competition," Yarmuth said in a news release. "I congratulate Anna and Heidi on earning top honors in this year’s contest and I thank all of the students who participated. Louisville is home to so much creativity, and I’m glad this competition helps showcase younger artists here in our community."
According to a news release, the U.S. House of Representatives have hosted the annual Congressional Art Competition. Yarmuth's competition had more than 50 entries from high school students in Kentucky's Third Congressional District.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.