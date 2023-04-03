LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday marks the University of Louisville's 225th anniversary.
Known on campus as Founders Day, April 3 is the date in 1789 when eight Louisvillians declared their intention for an education institution, called Jefferson Seminary, and started raising money for it.
The rest is Cardinal history.
"I am thrilled to help celebrate 225 years of Cardinal pride," UofL President Kim Schatzel said in a news release Monday. "Today, the influence of modern-day UofL stretches through this city, this region and around the world. We couldn’t be more proud of our more than 163,000 alumni who planted the roots of their vocations on our campuses and have gone on to make significant contributions to society."
Today UofL celebrates 225 years as the higher education leader in Kentucky’s largest metropolitan area. This day is known in UofL history as our Founders Day. 🎉Learn more about our history and Founders Day activities this year: https://t.co/9a1fOB9dD6 pic.twitter.com/CQlJQOfhOu— University of Louisville (@uofl) April 3, 2023
UofL plans to celebrate through the fall semester with events including a spring football game Founders Day tailgate and a grad day at the Downs.
