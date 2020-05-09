LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — With normal graduation ceremonies tabled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bellarmine University held a virtual celebration of its 2020 graduates Saturday.
The university's "Toast to 2020 Graduates" celebration featured remarks by university officials and academic leaders. The school also scrolled all of the names of its newest graduates in a video tribute.
"May you embrace the lives ahead of you, hold dear the memories behind you and cherish the friends around you wherever you may be," university President Dr. Susan M. Donovan said during the ceremony. "In veritatis Amore. Cheers."
Bellarmine will hold a formal graduation ceremony in December.
