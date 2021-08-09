LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville Community Schools teacher was selected as one of the top teachers in Indiana.
Jaime Lamkin was one of 10 finalists announced Monday for the 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year.
"Teachers are our difference-makers in the lives of so many students," Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, said in a news release. "I'm thankful for the leadership of these educators who have positively impacted so many Hoosier students and set such a great example of what it means to help our students achieve their greatest potential."
The winner will be announced in October.
The annual award has recognized teachers across Indiana for more than 60 years.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.