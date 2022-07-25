LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Greater Clark County Schools head back to class Wednesday.
Superintendent Mark Laughner said he's hopeful this year will feel "normal" for students and staff.
"Unfortunately, the last couple years there have been a lot of distractions, not just with COVID but with all the political stuff that's gone on toward schools," Laughner said. "So our hope is that we get back to doing what all of us signed up for as educators, which is educate our students and they grow academically."
Laughner encouraged students to show up with a positive attitude and take advantage of every opportunity to grow and learn.
For more information ahead of the start of the year, — including the school calendar, enrollment information and supplies — click here.
