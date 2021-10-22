LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actress Glenn Close paid a visit to Indiana University in Bloomington this week to see some of her most famous costumes.
Close on Thursday toured the "Art of the Character" exhibition at the Eskenazi Museum of Art on the school's campus. It displays costumes from some of her most notable films including "101 Dalmatians" and "Fatal Attraction."
The eight-time Academy Award-nominated actress donated her collection of more than 800 pieces to the school in 2017.
Students and faculty use the collection to study theater, merchandising and design. Close met with some of those students during her visit.
Close's relationship with Indiana University began in 2013 through the national nonprofit organization Bring Change 2 Mind, which Close founded to destigmatize mental illness.
The "Art of Character" exhibit will remain on public display through Nov. 14. Admission is free.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.