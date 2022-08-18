LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana and the Lilly Endowment made a $111 million investment to support literacy development.
The funding will deploy instructional coaches to schools throughout the state, offer stipends to teachers who participate in professional development focused on reading, provide support for students who need help with reading skills and create a literacy center focused on reading strategies.
"Reading is fundamental to each student’s lifelong opportunities, and it’s foundational to the core of our state’s future," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a news release. "This immense investment will make an enduring impact on our youngest generation of Hoosiers, empowering them with fundamental skills that they will carry with them throughout their lives."
According to a news release, 40.7% of Indiana third graders passed the English/Language Arts portion of ILEARN.
