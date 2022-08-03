LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One week before classes begin, Jefferson County Public Schools is short 250 bus drivers, and more than 70 routes remain uncovered.
With school scheduled to start on Wednesday of next week, John Stovall, president of Teamsters Local 783, said a shortage of bus drivers is causing a little concern.
"They're wanting to know if there's going to be 7-, 8-, 9-, 1-hour days again," he said. "(The uncovered routes will) be a problem, because, then, it will create the drivers to have to have extra runs, make extra stops."
At this week's school board meeting, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio also addressed the issue.
"It's going to be a major challenge for this district — and nearly every district in the United States — for many years to come," Pollio said.
Despite the shortage, school officials said all of the routes will be covered by the drivers they have.
"They'll try to double up the routes, split them up, maybe add three or four stops to you, three or four stops to me, three or four stops to another bus drive if those bus drivers are in that area," Stovall said.
He said the district's transportation department has worked hard to attract and hire drivers but said student behavior has been a roadblock.
"That's the biggest problem that we're having: attracting drivers and keeping drivers because of student behavior," he said.
With school so close, Stovall has an important message for parents:
"Give them time," he said. "It's going to take a while, especially when you've got 75 routes you can't cover. So those 75 routes have to be spread across the district ... on to other bus drivers."
