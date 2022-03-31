LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special graduation day was held Thursday for Stonestreet Elementary School fifth-graders.
The GREAT program — or Gang Resistance Education and Training program — was run by Louisville Metro Police Officer Tony Sacra. The program is designed to help students avoid participation in violence, bullying and gangs.
Students were given a bag of toys and a T-shirt for completing the program. Sacra also gave away 11 bikes to students.
"I had half of the class tell me they want to be a police officer," he said. "So that's great! You know, I think that's a great profession. You help a lot of people. They understand that my goal is to be there friend and help them learn through."
The celebration included cupcakes and a visit with an LMPD K-9.
