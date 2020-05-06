LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will host 25 virtual graduation ceremonies for high school seniors, Superintendent Marty Pollio announced Wednesday.
The commencements will be streamed by JCPS, during which graduates will have their names read, Pollio said.
The ceremonies will include speeches from valedictorians or other senior representatives, photos of students, school videos and possible music performances.
"That’s going to be a lot of work, but we are committed to doing this," Pollio said.
He reiterated that graduates will have in-person ceremonies when health guidelines in response to COVID-19 ease, possibly as early as late summer or as late as winter.
This report will be updated.
