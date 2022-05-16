LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From complicated mathematics problems to tough writing assignments, there is help available for thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students.
On Monday, JCPS unveiled a new online tutoring program for students. The program called "Paper" will tutor students by providing an extra set of eyes on homework assignments.
It's available online for students 24 hours a day. JCPS students have taken part in more than 140 tutoring sessions on the platform.
"It gives you all of the good examples and you can even use it for other tutor things that you might need in college and so on for other things in the world," Alex Lindsey, Eastern High School senior, said.
The free program works with students interactively.
"I think the students like that, it doesn't just tell them what they need to work on," Amanda Turner, an English teacher at Eastern High School said. "As far as improvement, it really gives them some positive reinforcement like 'hey, great introduction, but maybe you could try this and this next paragraph.'"
Paper is for students in middle and high school. Students can get help with homework assignments on any subject.
JCPS said the most popular subjects on Paper include advanced geometry, basic arithmetic and basic geometry. Paper has also reviewed 235 essays written by JCPS students.
Paper partners with school districts around the country.
