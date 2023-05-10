LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown High School students put their boat building skills to the test Wednesday.
The students competed in the "Cardboard Regatta" at the Plainview Swim Center. They spent the past six weeks using software to design their boats and create blueprints.
Then, they were tasked with building the boats using cardboard and tape. The kids raced to find out who built the best cardboard vessel.
"It's a really cool thing to see come to life at the end of the year," Jason Step, a computer aided design teacher, said.
This was the 24th year for the J'town High School "Cardboard Regatta."
