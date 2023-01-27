LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Foundation has joined forces with Western Governors University to give KFC employees an opportunity to receive 100 percent paid tuition when attending WGU to earn their degree.
Working at KFC can mean odd hours and a busy schedule, and that is exactly why officials say they are rolling out a new tuition incentive program.
Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman was joined by officials from WGU and the KFC Foundation for a ceremonial signing of the partnership, which will allow employees to choose from more than 60 different bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.
"We know what kind of transformational change can come with the opportunity that education provides. The challenge for so many is access," said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
KFC restaurant employees who apply for the program will have the opportunity to attend the university tuition-free, regardless of whether they are full-time or part-time students.
WGU also offers rolling admissions, so KFC restaurant employees can enroll at any time and begin online courses whenever they’re ready. School officials say 139,116 students are currently enrolled.
"Every employee is eligible from day one," said Emma Horn, the Executive Director for the KFC Foundation. So as long as they're accepted and are enrolled in WGU they are eligible from the first day of their employment."
Since WGU is based primarily online, "students can do it at their own pace," said KFC franchisee Justin Stewart.
Stewart helps operate over 100 franchise locations and says the employees he's spoken to are "extremely excited" about the new program. He also hopes the new program will help the company better retain staff of all ages at a time when fast-food companies are struggling to stay fully staffed.
"This is something that we've been working towards for a long time for that reason," Stewart said. "Employees are looking for employers that are doing more for them to take care of them."
If an employee doesn't want to go to WGU, KFC Foundation also offers another incentive program through the REACH program. Employees can apply for up to $20,000 in grants to attend any college of their choice.
"It's a way to kind of give back to them and say look, you have opportunities at KFC. You can become a nurse, a teacher, or you can stay with us and we're going to help give you that education to be successful," said Stewart.
Applications for both programs open on Feb. 1.
