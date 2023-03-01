LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is debunking rumors circulating social media about Nelson County Schools.
Those rumors claim KDE is "intervening" and "installing state personnel" in several schools. But KDE said it's not taking over any schools, but providing support, and it's not as simple as officials just showing up and stepping in.
It said there are many things that would need to happen before there would be a full takeover.
Foster Heights Elementary and The New Haven School's elementary and middle schools are in the "red" on KDE's School Report Card. That means they are some of the lowest performing schools across the commonwealth.
Because the schools are in the bottom 5%, they are receiving "comprehensive support and improvement."
Administrators, who didn't want to go on camera Wednesday, said it's just one piece of the puzzle, and it's not all about test scores. They're looking at this year and next, to see if there's anything extra KDE can help with, connecting the schools with people to see what programs would work best for their kids.
KDE said more would have to happen for them to actually come in and take over the schools, something called a management audit. KDE has to look at many reviews and audits, along with the school report cards. If it finds significant discrepancies — such as a gap in student performance, lack of capacity or irregularities — then KDE will do an on-site review.
But that is not currently happening, according to the KDE.
A statement from Nelson County Schools said, "We are deeply proud of the work going on across the Nelson County Schools. Our teachers and staff are working harder than ever to ensure student success..."
To look at The New Haven School's KDE School Report Card, which provides an overview of demographics and characteristics of the schools, click here.
To look at Foster Heights Elementary, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.