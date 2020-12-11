LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based utilities company wants to help close the achievement gap for Kentucky students.
The LG&E and KU Foundation is giving grants of $100,000 to seven Kentucky organizations that help provide support for minority students participating in virtual nontraditional instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The groups receiving the funds include: AMPED, Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, Evolve502, MOLO Village, Neighborhood House in Louisville, the YMCA of Central Kentucky and the Black Male Working Academy in Lexington, Kentucky
"We know that educational achievement gaps for students of color existed in our community prior to the pandemic, and nontraditional instruction threatens to widen that gap even further,” said Paul W. Thompson, President and CEO of LG&E and KU, in a news release. "The services these agencies provide — by offering locations for learning hubs, access to substitute teachers, tech support, emotional and social support and mentoring — can help stop that learning loss for our students."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.