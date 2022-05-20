LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kammerer Middle School was put on lockdown Friday morning after several fights broke out.
In a letter to parents Friday, Kammerer Principal David Armour said two students — one from Kammerer and one from another JCPS school — entered the school in the morning and started several fights.
Armous said someone reported that a student might have a gun. The school went on lockdown while Louisville Metro Police officers and JCPS Security investigated the threat.
No gun was found after a search of the building and students.
By 9:30 a.m., the school was no longer on lockdown, and classes were taking place as normal, Armour said. The students involved in the fights will be disciplined according to the district's handbook.
