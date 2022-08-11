LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is offering free online tutoring services for students.
Students can access BrainfuseHelpNow, an online tutoring service that offers access to virtual one-on-one tutoring in subjects for kindergarten to 12th grade, seven days a week. According to a news release, students can chat with tutors in real-time from 2 to 11 p.m.
The tutoring services can help with math problems, review papers using Brainfuse's Writing Lab, take practice tests and more. The tutoring service is available for free with a valid library card.
To learn more, click here or call (502) 574-1611.
