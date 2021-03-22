LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring break is next week for Jefferson County Public Schools and some school districts in southern Indiana.
Louisville officials are suggesting free and low-cost activities for students staying in town March 29 through April 2.
"From trails in our parks to special curbside offerings from the Louisville Free Public Library, there's no reason for families to be idle," Mayor Greg Fischer said in a release. "There are lots of options for the kind of experiences that stimulate their brains, get their bodies moving and keep them occupied and engaged."
The Louisville Free Public Library wants to make this spring break a "screen break" to get away from electronics. Starting Monday, March 22, families can pick up a free spring break backpack from any Louisville library location while supplies last. It include activities families can do together outdoors.
The Parklands of Floyds Fork, the Louisville Zoo and the Kentucky Science Center are also offering camps you pay for.
And JCPS is holding a virtual five-day camp for third- through fifth-grade students for activities in karate, hip-hop, yoga and soccer.
And if you decide to go out of town for spring break, Louisville Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said to get tested.
"Get tested three to five days after you get back," she said. "That will help us stop the chain of transmission of COVID."
Here's more information about the spring break activities.
Louisville Free Public Library
The Louisville Free Public Library is promoting a "screen break" to encourage kids and caregivers to get outside and get away from their TVs and computer screens. Starting March 22, families can pick up a free spring break backpack from any LFPL location (while supplies last). Each backpack will include activities families can do together in their backyard or at the park.
From March 29 to April 3, the included Field Guide will feature a different topic and set of activities or a suggested reading list. Special nature-inspired Book Bundles are also available by request and can be customized based on a child's age, interest and reading level. Simply visit www.LFPL.org/BookBundles to order in advance. For more information, visit www.LFPL.org, or call 502-574-1611.
Louisville Parks and Recreation
There are plenty of things to do at the city's 120 parks. Most amenities, including basketball goals, tennis nets and playgrounds, have been reopened after having been closed because of COVID-19. There are hiking opportunities on the 35 miles of trails at Jefferson Memorial Forest. For a listing of the city's hiking trails, visit www.MemorialForest.com. Hikers should be prepared for muddy conditions.
Louisville Parks and Recreation also offers a guide to the city's parks that has information including guides to find animals and birds and to identify trees. For more information, click here.
The city's two historic properties, Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing, and Historic Locust Grove, are open for some limited tours with advance reservations.
The Olmsted Parks Conservancy is also hosting an animal habitat scavenger hunt. The non-profit is encouraging kids to do this project either in their backyard or one of the city's 17 Olmsted-designed parks. www.OlmstedParks.org
The Parklands of Floyds Fork
Students in grades K-6 can explore the wonders of The Parklands through Spring Break Hiking Camp. Each day of Hiking Camp offers exploration of a new trail in Beckley Creek Park. Spring Break Hiking Camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from March 29 to April 2. Families can select individual days of camp or book the full week at a discounted rate. Register at www.TheParklands.org. For more information on education programs at The Parklands, visit www.TheParklands.org.
The Louisville Zoo
The Louisville Zoo is a living classroom to keep young minds active, while parents get in a little exercise. The Wild Lights Spring Break Camp is full, but summer camps will fill up quickly with limited capacity. The Zoo also has memberships available.
Learn more at www.LouisvilleZoo.org
Kentucky Science Center
The Kentucky Science Center is offering several spring break camps for several age groups and an opportunity to sign up now even further into April and May. During spring break, the Kentucky Science Center will extend operating hours, staying open until 7 p.m. each day. For more information or to register for upcoming programs and events, visit www.KyScienceCenter.org.
Jefferson County Public Schools
Jefferson County Public Schools is offering free virtual spring break programming for JCPS students in grades three, four, and five. Parents and guardians can register their child to receive links for five days of activities in each of the following: karate, hip-hop, yoga and soccer. Students will listen as a JCPS teacher conducts a read-aloud.
There will also be engaging literacy activities that accompany the text that students can participate in from home. Registration is open at click here.
BLOCS Network of Youth Programs:
BLOCS Network providers offer academic and enrichment supports to children K-12 grades. Many are providing Non-Traditional Instruction supports along with a diverse array of enrichment activities from arts and music to sports and recreation.
To connect with a BLOCS program, go to the BLOCS Louisville website to find out what they are offering for spring break and beyond, www.LouisvilleBlocs.org.
