NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The school buses will be rolling Wednesday, Aug. 12, for New Albany Floyd County Schools.
Masks will be required for bus riders and drivers, and seating charts will be used to help attain social distancing. All buses will be disinfected after every route.
In-school education will take place Monday through Friday for grades K-6, and grades 7-12 will stagger their physical attendance days to cut down on crowding.
“That greatly reduces the population of our older students that we’ve learned are more susceptible to carry the virus and spread it,” said Dr. Steve Griffin, assistant superintendent of NAFCS.
Those older kids will follow what’s being called an A/B system. Students with last names starting with A-K go to school Monday and Wednesday and have online classes Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Students with last names L-Z go to school Tuesday and Thursday and get virtual learning Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The district also has a plan for parents who can’t be home on virtual learning days and want to monitor their child’s progress.
“We are recording each one of our lessons and so parents will have the opportunity to get on Google Classroom and see those recorded lessons with their child at a later time,” Griffin said.
All staff members and bus drivers will get their temperature checked daily, and students will get random checks. If someone tests positive for COVID-19?
“We are notifying all parents in that school that we’ve had a positive case," Griffin said. "We are also going to take direction from the Floyd County Health Department as to whether that class or the entire school may need to go virtual for a period of time.”
Parents are encouraged to drive their students to school if they can to help with social distancing on buses. All students should have masks, but the district already has more than 20,000 for those who might need one. Griffin said he appreciates parents understanding and flexibility during these stressful and trying times.
“I feel as though we are as safe and ready as we can be," he said.
