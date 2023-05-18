LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools are already preparing for students to return to the classrooms.
Most students currently are thinking about summer break but when the school year starts in the fall, Perry-Wheatley will be one of three new schools in the system.
Like most children, Joe Hulsey's third and fifth graders are looking forward to the last day of school.
"We're already planning the calendar and the events," Hulsey said.
But this year, the oldest is also looking forward to next school year.
"She's ecstatic," Hulsey said. "At the beginning of the year, she was very nervous... that typical fifth grade, nervous about middle school and all the uncertainty."
Hulsey's daughter will be one of the first students to attend Echo Trail Middle School. It's right outside their neighborhood.
Right now, the school is still under construction in the heart of the Parklands and will eventually include a modern, open-concept floor plan.
"I am thrilled because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity... for any educator," Kara Ammerman, the new principal at Echo Trail, said.
Ammerman spent the last four years leading Crosby Middle School.
"To have the opportunity to open a school from the ground up and to start it, to begin it, you don't get that opportunity every day and so really it's a dream come true," Ammerman said.
Echo Trail is one of the three new JCPS schools that will open next year.
"There will be Kindergarten through fifth grade," Keisha Fulson said.
Fulson is principal at Wheatley Elementary School in the California neighborhood but her next assignment is inside the school under construction at 18th and Broadway.
"We are going to be Dr. William H. Perry Senior Elementary," Fulson said. "So, we're really looking forward to that."
"We're projected to have about 324 students which is about where we are right now," Fulson.
The third school will be Dr. J Blaine Hudson Middle School, named in honor of a career educator and will be temporarily housed at Wheatley.
All three schools are scheduled to be finished by the end of summer break.
