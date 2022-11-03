BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a decade of district planning, Bardstown Elementary students and teachers have cut the ribbon on their new building.
"Building a new building doesn't happen very often," Superintendent Dr. Ryan Clark said. "So, I feel privileged to be a superintendent during a time that we get to build a beautiful building like this."
The more than 80,000-square-foot space can hold up to 850 students. It has state-of-the-art classrooms with smart boards and audio systems. There's also a media center, a spacious cafeteria and a school slide.
Clark said the $23 million project also features the state's first disaster-resilient tornado shelter.
"I think kids were pretty amazed, super excited to come into this new school," he said.
Another common design feature is the communal learning spaces throughout the building.
"You have to meet the needs of every individual child," said Clark. "So having places that you can have kids do breakouts with individual teachers or small group is really important to be able to support our children."
Clark said the building's biggest impact on Bardstown schools is creating more space, moving second grade out of the primary school and into Bardstown Elementary.
The old elementary school building is being developed into a technical education center for high school and middle school students.
Clark is proud of how the school has turned out and hopes the public feels the same way.
"I hope that every time they drive by the school they feel more pride and know what this building can be," he said.
