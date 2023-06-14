LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It will now be easier to transfer college credits between Simmons College of Kentucky and the Kentucky Community & Technical College System.
The two higher education institutions announced a new partnership on Wednesday to give students access to more courses. Both institutions signed an agreement that allows a reverse transfer of credits.
Simmons College of Kentucky and @kctcs signed an articulation agreement that will allow KCTCS students to transfer their credits and complete their four year degree at Simmons College of Kentucky. @KWCosby #SCKY1879 #SeeyourselfatSimmons #LouisvillesHBCU pic.twitter.com/WVBvOSG3JC— Simmons College of Kentucky (@SCKY_1879) June 14, 2023
Students from Simmons College can transfer credits to KCTC, as well as KCTC students can transfer credits to Simmons College. It gives students the opportunity to maximize courses.
School officials said the plan will increase graduation rates and alternative pathways.
"The pathway is laid, we always discuss with each student their individual academic need and so we want them to be certain in coming here that we can meet their need academically making the connections," said Dr. Frank Smith with Simmons College of Kentucky.
The reverse transfer will help students complete an associate's degree.
