LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky will now offer a Master's of Science in Medical Science program.
The historically Black college and university in Louisville is partnering with Norton Healthcare and Tiber Health to create a new pathway to medical school. The coursework in the program will be in line with medical school standards, giving graduates advantages when applying to medical school.
"We have one goal in mind: How do we increase Black and Brown providers in the city of Louisville?" said Dr. Kelly McCants, with Norton Healthcare. "When you look at the demographics, less than 5% of practicing physicians are African American.
"Having Norton Healthcare be intentional about building pipeline programs like this is extremely important."
McCants said it would be great to staff the new Norton hospital in west Louisville with Simmons graduates.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.