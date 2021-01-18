LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spalding University is launching an online training program in anti-racism.
In a release on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the university says the program will teach concepts of cultural humility and restorative practices as a means to bring about positive social change. The half-day and full-day courses will be led by university faculty and staff.
The program will be available nationally to individuals and groups through virtual sessions scheduled to begin in late January. Enrollment is now open.
On MLK Jr. Day, Spalding announces it is launching a new online professional development and training program in antiracism - Restorative Practices for the Antiracist Journey. https://t.co/Kh5ZE3jyfI (1/3)— Spalding University (@SpaldingU) January 18, 2021
The program is the first from The Well, which is Spalding's reorganized institute of social justice that will be part of the School of Social Work.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.