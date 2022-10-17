LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Class will not be in session at Wheatley Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, due to a gas leak.
According to a letter sent home to parents from Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges, the gas leak caused a loss of water and heat in the building.
Classes were canceled for Tuesday due to the freezing temperatures expected throughout the evening and into the morning.
There will be information made available on Tuesday morning about a lunch pick-up location.
JCPS maintenance and facility crews are working to have the water and heat restored.
A copy of the letter sent to parents can be read below:
October 17, 2022
Dear Wheatley Families:
We pride ourselves on providing a safe, welcoming, and comfortable educational environment for our students and staff. We will always do what is in the best interest of our school community.
Today’s gas leak has resulted in a loss of water and heat for our building. With freezing temperatures expected tonight and early morning, we have decided to cancel school for Wheatley Elementary tomorrow, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. We will send you information tomorrow morning about a lunch pickup location.
JCPS maintenance and facility crews are working to have water and heat restored to our school as quickly as possible. We understand this is not ideal, but we cannot have students and staff in the building with no heat and water.
We appreciate your patience and understanding and will keep you updated throughout the day tomorrow.
Sincerely,
Rhonda K. Hedges
Assistant Principal
