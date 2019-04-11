LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is looking to tear down and replace two aging campus dormitories.
Miller and Threlkeld halls, which were built in the 1960s, would be replaced with a pair of four-story dorms that would each hold up to 450 students.
“They’re just old; that’s what it comes down to,” said Thomas Hardy, U of L’s director of campus housing.
U of L spelled out the plan, estimated to cost $71 million, in an April 5 “request for proposals” for an architectural and engineering contract.
The RFP envisions construction beginning in May 2020 and both dorms completed by the start of the 2022-2023 academic year.
U of L spokesman John Karman cautioned that the plan is not set in stone.