LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a record number of incoming freshman at the University of Kentucky and not enough dorm rooms for them to live in.
The university is now asking students to try out a new room setup.
It's called the "TRI-IT" program. They plan to have three students in a room that was originally meant for two.
The first bedroom would only have one student in it. But the second would hold two students.
That means double the beds, dressers and desks. The students would sleep on bunk beds and share a closet.
The university said it's an issue of supply and demand. This year's freshman class is expected to be the largest ever at around 6,400 students.
"We're evaluating amount of classroom space, we're evaluating student housing, we're evaluating the staff and faculty that we have to support our students," UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said.
Choosing a "TRI-IT" room comes at a discount. If you live in the single room, you pay $500 less a year.
If you live in the room with two students, you will save more than $2,000. If you don't want to "TRI-IT," the university said there are four bedroom suites still available.
You can also live off campus. UK said it isn't sure yet if it'll build more residence halls.
