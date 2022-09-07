UofL Campus 10-27-21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville announced record enrollment for this year's freshmen class.

The university welcomed 2,944 new students this semester, an increase of 9% over last year, including an increase in both Black and Hispanic students.

More than 65% of those new students are living on campus.

The most popular majors are business, engineering, education, psychology, nursing and biology.

Here are some other highlights, courtesy of a UofL news release:

  • 45.52% have some college credits
  • 5.54% are Asian
  • 5.84% identify as multi-racial
  • 65.22% live on campus
  • 35.12% are first-generation college students
  • 27.58% are from outside Kentucky, representing 37 states
  • 3.6 is the average high school grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale
  • 237 are part-time

