LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of a 6-month-old boy in Elizabethtown has been arrested after police say his child was admitted to the hospital with several broken bones.
According to court documents, the Elizabethtown Police Department got a call from Norton Children's Hospital earlier this week, reporting that a child was being treated for several fractures.
Police say the 6-month-old boy was originally brought in because of swelling to his right ankle. According to court documents, x-rays revealed a broken lower right leg, a broken tibia and fibula (in healing stages), a broken right humerus (in healing stages) and three broken ribs.
Police interviewed the boy's father, 26-year-old Scott Gudgel. According to court documents, he admitted to "squeezing his son too hard."
He said that on Wednesday, his 6-month-old son got "fussy," according to police, so he picked him up and dropped him on the floor.
Additionally, police he told them that, 2-3 weeks ago, he pulled his son's leg and twisted it, causing his lower tibia and fibula to break.
Police say he also said 2-3 weeks before that incident, he pulled the boy by his arms, causing his right humerus to break.
Further, Gudgel admitted to another incident "some time back," in which he squeezed the boy so hard he broke his ribs, according to the arrest report.
Gudgel was arrested by the Elizabethtown Police Department and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
