ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) - On a mission to spread kindness during the pandemic, Barry Howard surprises neighbors with free pizzas every week.
He started delivering food to Elizabethtown's lower-income neighborhoods at the beginning of the pandemic.
"With this virus going around, some people are losing work. They don't have money to go out and eat. They barely have enough food on their table at home," said Howard. "So that's what made me do this mission."
Howard reached out to the local Domino's Pizza, which agreed to donate dozens of free pizzas and sodas each week.
John Gani with Domino's, said, "A lot of times, people don't want to ask for help, so we just show up with help."
Volunteers pack up their vehicles with pizzas and deliver them door-to-door until they're gone. It's a welcome surprise for many neighbors who are stuck at home.
"You don't see this done very often," said neighbor Patricia Runyon. "He's out giving from the heart."
Along with free pizza and drinks, volunteers also handed out bags of school supplies that were purchased and donated by people in the community.
"I pray at night for God to shine his light on me to reflect onto others," said Howard. "I ask him to use me as his vessel."
