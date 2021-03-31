LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Police Department said while sometimes scammers state the obvious — don't fall for it.
In a Facebook post, the department shared a text message sent to an employee's wife that read "You're getting too many spam texts."
Police said they actually agreed with the scammer calling themselves out, until they saw the malicious link included in the text.
They're warning the public not to click links sent in suspicious text messages like this one.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.