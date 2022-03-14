LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The emergency SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be ending for many Hoosiers soon.
In March 2020, the federal government allowed Indiana to give "emergency allotments" to families on SNAP during the pandemic.
Many Hoosiers received more SNAP benefits than they typically would have, according to a Indiana Family and Social Services Administration news release.
Because of the end of the Indiana public health emergency on March 3 and a recent change in state law, those benefits will now end in May.
Beginning in June 2022, the SNAP benefits a household can receive will be based on several factors, including income, household size and allowable dedications.
To learn more about the SNAP program eligibility requirements, or to apply, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.