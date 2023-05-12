LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A River Ridge business will permanently close this summer, leaving more than 100 workers out of a job.
An Indiana workforce notice says Enjoy Life Foods will close its bakery operations in Jeffersonville by April.
Layoffs will start in July and will occur in four rounds for its 166 employees.
Enjoy Life Foods makes allergy-free and gluten-free snacks. The business opened in 2016.
Enjoy Life's parent company hasn't responded to a request for more information.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.