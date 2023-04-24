LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second Global Entry enrollment event at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport will take place this week, April 24-28.
This program allows people coming from international destinations into the U.S. to have fast experiences through security check points.
Global Entry allows travelers to skip the wait by using automated kiosks at airports, speeding up the process to get into the U.S. Other benefits include avoiding processing lines and paperwork, as well as expedited entry into other countries. It costs one hundred dollars for a five hear membership to the program.
In order to qualify for the Global Entry program, travelers must be pre-approved and low risk.
Officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be setting up appointments for the program from today through Friday. Muhammad Ali International Airport says it has a limited amount of walk-in spots available and encourages people to make appointments in advance.
You must complete an application online before your appointment. Most appointments will be available during normal business hours.
