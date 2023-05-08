LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From heated domestic violence cases to bitter custody battles, Louisville courtrooms often become center stage for volatile disputes.
Specifically, courtrooms in Jefferson County Family Court.
You won't find Jefferson County Family Court in the rotation of television judges. But like on Judge Judy, the people and the cases are real. They have meaning -- and their outcomes will affect families for generations.
Jefferson County Family Court Judge Denise Brown said her rulings are final, but they have a specific aim: to resolve conflict.
"We see ourselves as a problem-solving court," Judge Brown said.
During a child custody dispute in Division 7 of family court -- Judge Brown's courtroom -- emotions were heightened. Because it's family court, we're not revealing the identities of the litigants.
"I didn't even know that he moved to LaGrange!" a woman before the judge said.
"Did you need me to pull up my receipts for buying him shoes?" a litigant asked.
"Are you agreeing to dismiss the EPO that you have against mom -- the DVO that you have against mom?" Judge Brown asked a male litigant.
"Yes, judge," a male voice replied.
Judge Brown is one of 10 Jefferson County Family Court judges.
"We are family court and we want people to come here and feel like they can talk about whatever family issue they have," Judge Brown said.
The issues and cases may vary, but once a litigant is assigned to a specific judge, the chances are good it's there to stay.
"And so no matter how many different cases you have spread across our different dockets -- whether it's domestic violence, abuse and neglect, or just the general circuit action where you're arguing about custody -- it's all going to get heard by the same judge," she said.
Judge Brown said the goal is to find a peaceful resolution.
"Our first preference would be for you to be able to resolve it on your own," she said. "And a lot of family court litigants do come with agreements, and they're able to resolve it by themselves."
If that doesn't happen, she takes the next step.
"We're going to hold a hearing," she said. "We'll let everybody have their say. Then you present your evidence, and then we'll make a decision for you."
Deputy Chief Judge Derwin Webb invited WDRB's Stephan Johnson, photojournalists Jeff Gordon and Frank Stamper, and 10 other community leaders for a look inside family court.
"This is our third time doing it," Judge Webb said. "So this is our third class, if you will."
Judge Webb said it's important to occasionally pull the curtain back on family court.
"One of the reasons why I wanted to do something like this was because I wanted the public to see what judges endure every day," he said.
He added that, just because it's in family court doesn't mean it's stress-free.
"For example, on Mondays I have paternity docket," he said. "On Tuesdays, we have emergency protective orders. On Thursdays, we have neglect and abuse cases."
There's a courtroom bailiff, just in case there's trouble. But instead of 12 jurors, there are stuffed animals.
"We have a lot of children that come to court, and them seeing the animals when they come in makes them feel a little better also," Judge Brown said.
Judge Webb said everyone is treated with kindness and respect.
"It's almost like I'm talking to a family member," he said. "Sometimes I'm talking to my own child, sometimes, if it's a child in front of me talking about those things that we need to do to help them be the best representations of themselves."
Because what happens in court doesn't always stay in court.
"I understand that my responsibilities are great, and I understand that if I make a decision, it may not only affect you," Judge Webb said. "It's going to affect your kids. And in some cases, it may affect generations."
