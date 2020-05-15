LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana family is outraged by an appeal filed by the woman who hit and killed their three children at a bus stop in Rochester, Indiana.
Alyssa Shepherd is serving a four-year sentence after being convicted of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness in connection to the October 2018 crash which killed Alivia Stahl, 9, and twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle.
Arguing prosecutors didn't give enough evidence that Shepherd was being reckless at the time of the crash, her lawyers filed an appeal this week in an attempt to have her conviction dropped. The appeal argues Shepherd was being negligent, which Indiana doesn't criminalize.
The children's family members said they saw this coming and it's not surprising. In a statement, they also said Shepherd just needs to accept her fate and serve the time she was given.
"Many of us felt she was given an overly generous, light sentence to begin with, and I think it just underscores again her failure to show remorse, accept responsibility and to do the right thing," said Michael Schwab, the grandfather of the three children killed. "It doesn't seem to come natural for her. It seems to be all about her."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.