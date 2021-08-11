LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search continues for a missing Louisville mother who disappeared nearly two years ago.
Andrea Knabel was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2019, near a family member's home in the Audubon Park area.
"It's hard to describe, just tremendous anguish," said Andrea's father, Michael Knabel. "I've heard one author describe it as permanent or frozen grief, and that's probably the best description I've heard. It never leaves."
To mark two years since she went missing, Andrea's father and sister, Erin, are planning to walk Andrea's last known path. Community members are invited to meet them at Pindell Avenue and Hess Lane on Thursday night for the walk.
"Those are both the areas where Andrea left the house and her travels back and forth to where she finally, essentially disappeared," Michael Knabel said.
The walk will be from 11 p.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday, because that was the timeframe they believe Andrea was last in the area two years ago.
"We're going to do this walk, and just maybe, it'll help us release some of the anguish we've been experiencing," Michael Knabel said.
He's spent much of his time over the last two years talking with law enforcement about his daughter's missing persons case, posting flyers, communicating with private investigators and searching for Andrea himself.
"My daughter that's missing was struggling in her life, but even within her struggles, she looked for missing people," Michael Knabel said. "And that alone, in my opinion, warrants an effort by everyone who can to look for her if they can help, please."
Before her disappearance, Andrea looked for other missing people. Her father believes she did not walk off on her own.
"We think something awful happened to her," Michael Knabel said. "We think somebody grabbed her. Whether it was known to her or unknown. And as much as we still hold out hope, every single law enforcement officer — and I'm talking a dozen — every single one of them said that they're not hopeful we're going to find her alive at this point. So if we're hoping that she is, we're truly hoping for a miracle at this point."
He said tips and leads have come in over the many months he's been searching for his daughter, but none of them have actually led to Andrea.
"We still have essentially a disappearance in the middle of the night on Aug. 13, 2019, and nothing credible that's proven since then," Michael Knabel said.
He said if you see Andrea, please take a picture and call 911. You can also call 502-618-9337 to reach the private investigation team or 855-746-0846 for an anonymous tip line.