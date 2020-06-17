BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal stabbing on April 26 in Bardstown, Kentucky, could be ruled self-defense. Family members of the victim, however, said they won't be satisfied unless someone is arrested and charged.
James Keene, 32, was found dead from stab wounds at a duplex on Camptown Road, not far from Bloomfield Road in Bardstown.
Keene's family is frustrated that no arrests have been made — even though they said they know who killed him.
"Our family, when we learned all this information, tried to take it to the police department; they were not receptive," said James Keene's mother, Marilyn Keene. "We will get justice; we will not give up."
Maj. Kevin Thompson with Bardstown Police said detectives have been investigating the stabbing from the beginning. A self-defense ruling "remains very much in the picture," Thompson said, because of the castle doctrine.
Detectives plan to present the case to a grand jury in the coming weeks to see if charges are warranted.
"Jamie had a loving spirit," Marilyn Keene said. "He had a lot of friends. You know, he was always welcoming people. He never met a stranger."
